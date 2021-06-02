(WSVN) - There have now been over 2.32 million reported cases of the coronavirus in Florida, with 36,924 deaths.

Wednesday, the Florida Department of Health reported 2,327,989 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, an increase of 1,234 from Tuesday’s update.

The state also reported a single-day increase of 55 deaths.

There have now been 501,639 total confirmed cases in Miami-Dade County and 245,095 total cases in Broward.

The total number of cases in Palm Beach County has now reached 148,713 and 7,092 total cases have been reported in Monroe County.

Health officials reported 95,438 hospital admissions statewide since the start of the pandemic.

