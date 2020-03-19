FDOH: Presumptive positive COVID-19 case in Florida Keys

TALLAHASSEE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Florida Department of Health has announced a presumptive positive case of the coronavirus in the Florida Keys.

The case, which has not been confirmed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, is considered to be travel-related.

If the patient is confirmed to have the virus, the case would be first in Monroe County.

Monroe County officials said the health department will be issuing a release on Friday with additional details about the case.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.