FDOH: Number of Florida children diagnosed with COVID-19 has more than doubled

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - The number of children diagnosed with COVID-19 in Florida has more than doubled, according to the latest statistics from the Florida Department of Health.

According to officials, COVID-19 cases among children in Florida have increased by 137% in the past month. Hospitalizations among children have also increased by 105%.

However, at Nicklaus Children’s Hospital in Southwest Miami-Dade admission rates have remained about the same since May.

“Parents should be reassured that we’re not seeing an increase in hospital admissions, and certainly ICU admissions, from the uptick in positivity rates,” Nicklaus Children’s Hospital Dr. G. Keith Meyer said. “They should also keep an eye on their children, remain vigilant, and any child who has a high fever, abdominal pain, difficulty breathing, they should call their pediatrician or healthcare provider for support and assistance.”

Although the death rate remains low in children, Florida has lost seven children to the virus.

