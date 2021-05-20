FDOH: new cases of COVID-19 surpass 2.3 million on Thursday

(WSVN) - There have now been over 2.3 million reported cases of the coronavirus in Florida, with 37,076 deaths.

Thursday, the Florida Department of Health reported 2,302,489 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, an increase of 2,893 from Wednesday’s update.

The state also reported a single-day increase of 76 deaths.

There have now been 496,961 total confirmed cases in Miami-Dade County and 242,888 total cases in Broward.

The total number of cases in Palm Beach County has now reached 147,270 and 7,056 total cases have been reported in Monroe County.

Health officials reported 93,815 hospital admissions statewide since the start of the pandemic.

For a full breakdown of the cases in Florida, click here.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.