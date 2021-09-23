MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The Florida Department of Health has issued a no-swim advisory for several beaches in Miami Beach.

Officials said the levels of bacteria in the ocean at 73rd Street exceeds acceptable levels and could make people sick.

They are also asking people to stay out of the water at the 53rd Street Beach and both the north and south sections of Haulover Beach.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.