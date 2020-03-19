FDOH confirms positive COVID-19 case in Florida Keys

KEY LARGO, FLA. (WSVN) - The Florida Department of Health has confirmed a positive case of the coronavirus in the Florida Keys.

The case is considered to be travel-related.

The health department said the patient is a 72-year-old woman, making her the first coronavirus case in Monroe County.

The announcement came shortly after officials in Monroe County said hotels, guest houses, short-term rentals in RV parks and vacation rentals in the Florida Keys will close to visitors beginning Sunday due to increased coronavirus concerns.

Nearly a dozen people lined the overseas highway Friday asking tourists to stay away during the coronavirus pandemic.

A sign saying something to the effect of “Keep out” is not your typical Keys greeting.

In fact, it’s not a greeting at all. It’s a clear message: stay out of the Florida Keys.

“If we don’t level off the curve of the virus, we’re going to end up a ghost town anyway,” Key Largo resident Yvonne Gonzalez said.

Monroe County leaders made the decision to close hotels on the island chain starting Sunday night.

Despite the announcement, some locals are worried tourists will continue to head into their communities, making it difficult to practice social distancing.

“I’ve probably seen 30 out of 50 of the states represented on license plates,” Key Largo resident Emiliey Stewart said. “I’ve seen boats heading south.”

On Tavineer Key, businesses like Chad’s Deli Grill and Pizzeria rely on tourists to stay open.

“If you look around the dining room, it’s pretty much empty,” co-owner Bob Charney said.

The restaurant is already feeling the financial strain the pandemic has created.

Charney hopes major changes will keep them open.

“With the economic hardship that may come along with this self-quarantine and tourism drop, we’ve lowered the prices of our product.”

The hope is while times are tough now, things will get better.

“We all have to hunker down and do what’s best for our individual health as well as the health of our community,” said a Florida Keys spokeswoman.

But these residents believe that’s only possible if tourists stay away.

“We’re all going to need you back here,” Key Largo resident Marlen Week said, “but we’ve got to figure this out right now for Monroe County, or we’re going to be in a world of hurt down here and by default impact all of you up there.”

The restrictions that will take place in Monroe County are expected to last two weeks.

Monroe County will be conducting drive-thru coronavirus testing starting Monday.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.