(WSVN) - A Florida MISSING CHILD Alert has been issued for 10-year-old Natasha Hurtado and 13-year-old Liliana Hurtado.

The children were last seen Nov. 13, in the area of the 1140 block of Greenstone Boulevard in Heathrow, Florida.

Natasha is a 4’3″ tall white-Hispanic girl who weighs 80 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Liliana is a 5’2″ white-Hispanic girl who weighs 110 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes.

The children may be in the company of 32-year-old Di’Last Kellie, who was last seen wearing a black hoodie.

Kellie is a 5’4″ woman who weighs 120 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.

Di’Last Kellie is believed to be armed and dangerous.

Anyone with any information regarding their whereabouts is asked to not approach them and contact the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office at (407) 665-6650 or 911.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.