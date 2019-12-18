FDLE: Preliminary findings show approx. 200 rounds fired by 21 officers in shootout with stolen UPS truck

MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - More details have been revealed about the deadly Miramar shootout with police that left a UPS driver and an innocent bystander dead.

According to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, a preliminary report shows that an estimated 21 officers fired approximately 200 rounds during the Dec. 5 incident.

The findings were presented Wednesday by FDLE Special Agent Troy Walker during a round table discussion with members of the Miami-Dade County Community Relations Board’s Criminal Justice Law Enforcement Committee and the Hispanic Affairs Advisory Board.

Walker said that additional review and investigation is still needed before actual numbers are released.

UPS driver Frank Ordonez and bystander Richard Cutshaw were killed when two robbery suspects hijacked a UPS truck and took its driver hostage.

The pair then sent police on a chase that ended in a shootout between officers and the suspects at an intersection on Miramar Parkway in the middle of traffic. Ordonez and both subjects were killed in the shooting.

Cutshaw, who was waiting at the light, was also killed.

Officials continue to investigate.

