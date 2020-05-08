FDLE launches preliminary investigation into Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Florida Department of Law Enforcement said they have launched a preliminary investigation into Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony.

The FDLE confirmed the investigation, Friday.

“A preliminary investigation involves research and gathering documents and/or information in response to an allegation or complaint,” the FDLE said. “Once obtained, the information and documents are evaluated by law enforcement investigators to determine if sufficient facts are established to believe there is a reasonable possibility that the accused individual is involved in definable criminal activity.”

The FDLE said because the case is active, they cannot provide additional details.

This comes amid controversy over allegations that Tony should have disclosed that he fatally shot another teenager when he was 14 in Philadelphia.

Tony said the shooting was in self-defense.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.