FDLE issues Missing Child Alert for 13-year-old last seen in Tallahassee

TALLAHASSEE, FLA. (WSVN) - The search is on for a 13-year-old missing out of Leon County.

Nevaeh Keyon was last seen along the 6000 block of Wessex Court in Tallahassee, Tuesday.

She was last seen wearing white tennis shoes and may have a small light pink backpack with her.

The 13-year-old may have her hair in a ponytail or bun and has her ears pierced.

Keyon has brown hair, brown eyes and wears glasses.

She stands 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs 130 pounds.

Anyone with information on Keyon’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Leon County Sheriff’s Office at 850-606-5800 or 911.

