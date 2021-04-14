FDLE issues Missing Child Alert for 13-year-old last seen in Tallahassee

TALLAHASSEE, FLA. (WSVN) - The search is on for a 13-year-old missing out of Leon County.

Nevaeh Keyon was last seen along the 6000 block of Wessex Court in Tallahassee, Tuesday.

PLEASE SHARE THIS POST! A FL MISSING CHILD Alert has been issued for Nevaeh Keyon, W/F, 13yo, last seen in Tallahassee, FL. If you have any information on the whereabouts of this child please contact the Leon County Sheriff's Office at 850-606-5800 or 911. pic.twitter.com/Nd3UGGRVVh — FDLE (@fdlepio) April 14, 2021

She was last seen wearing white tennis shoes and may have a small light pink backpack with her.

The 13-year-old may have her hair in a ponytail or bun and has her ears pierced.

Keyon has brown hair, brown eyes and wears glasses.

She stands 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs 130 pounds.

Anyone with information on Keyon’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Leon County Sheriff’s Office at 850-606-5800 or 911.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.