(WSVN) - The search is on for a missing 12-year-old out of Wakulla County.

According to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, Kelsey Fruggiero was last seen along the 60 block of Beeler Road in Crawfordville on Tuesday.

Pls share! FL MISSING CHILD Alert: Kelsey Fruggiero, a white female, 12 years old, last seen in the area of the 60 block of Beeler road in Crawfordville, Florida. Please contact the Wakulla County Sheriff's Office w/any info at 850-745-7100 or 911. pic.twitter.com/Gfhh5VRaOb — FDLE (@fdlepio) June 15, 2021

She was last seen wearing a blue oversized short-sleeved shirt with white letters, blue jean shorts and was barefoot.

Fruggiero has blonde hair and blue eyes.

She stands 4 feet, 4 inches tall.

If you have any information on Fruggiero’s whereabouts, contact 911, the FDLE or the Wakulla County Sheriff’s Office at 850-745-7100.

