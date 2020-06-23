FDLE investigating Fort Lauderdale officer’s use of force

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating a Fort Lauderdale Police officer’s use of force.

Officer Steven Pohorence was captured on cellphone video shoving a protester to the ground during a Black Lives Matter demonstration on May 31. The officer was suspended with pay while an investigation into the matter proceeded.

However, Fort Lauderdale Police Chief Rick Maglione and Mayor Dean Trantalis said on Tuesday they have discovered new videos that have caused them concern regarding his past incidents.

“I can assure you that when this investigation is concluded, both criminally and administratively, that if there is appropriate action to be taken, it will be taken, and it will be swift,” Maglione said.

“This country has suffered a lot in the last few weeks,” Trantalis said. “I’m sorry to say that some of that suffering has reached our own community, but we’re going to put an end to it.”

Maglione said when there’s an internal affairs investigation, investigators will normally go through the police reports, but now, they said they will make a change in policy to review all body cameras when it comes to internal affairs investigations.

In a video from April 2020, Pohorence could be seen helping another officer subdue a person who had been trespassing on a bus.

According to the police report, the man was in the officers’ face while trying to take him down the ground.

However, the body camera video appears to show Pohorence placing his knee on the man’s neck for several seconds.

Investigators said legs can be used to subdue a person, but when the officers restrict airflow to the person’s head and neck, that requires further review.

In a second video from December 2018, a person appears to be rambling when he is hit by a Taser. Pohorence was with another officer on the scene, and he could be heard saying to the officer, “Do it again.”

The female officer then replied, “No, he’s good.”

Pohorence has been involved in several incidents where his weapon was drawn, but all of his previous investigations have turned up clean and was not disciplined.

The attorney for the woman who was shoved by Pohorence during the protest said in a message, “While we appreciate the department’s current transparency, we will forever ask why it took so long to do the right thing. In this case, failing to act timely caused an innocent person to get hurt.”

