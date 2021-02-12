FDLE investigating fatal shooting in Coral Gables involving Homeland Security agents

CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - Gunfire tore through a quiet neighborhood in Coral Gables in what authorities described as a fatal shooting involving agents with the Department of Homeland Security.

Multiple agencies, including Miami-Dade Police and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, responded to the scene near South Alhambra Circle and Cecilia Avenue, Friday afternoon.

According to Homeland Security officials, a subject brandished a weapon to agents conducting a “large-scale financial investigation.”

Investigators said the agents fired at the subject.

Aerial footage of the scene showed a yellow tarp inside a bullet-riddled gray Chrysler Voyager minivan, numerous police units and yellow crime tape.

The firearm that was taken out was recovered at the sceme.

Officials said an unspecified number of agents were treated at a local hospital for injuries that were not life-threatening.

We are at the scene of a fatal police involved shooting in Coral Gables. We’re at Alhambra and Cecilia, just to the south of the activity. One person is dead, there’s a shot up vehicle and the FDLE is here. @wsvn #7News pic.twitter.com/UJZwJ2ODTj — Sheldon Fox-7 News (@fox_sheldon) February 12, 2021

The FDLE has been brought in to lead the investigation into the shooting.

Area residents were shocked to find multiple police vehicles and MDPD’s mobile command unit in their neighborhood.

“It’s scary, genuinely, like, I’ve never seen more police than I have before now,” said an area resident, “and it’s kind of off-putting, like, thinking that my neighborhood isn’t that safe, you know? It’s not a comforting thought.”

The scene remained active as of 6 p.m.

Coral Gables Police was not a part of the shooting.

Authorities continue to investigate.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.