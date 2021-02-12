FDLE investigating Coral Gables shooting involving Homeland Security agents; 1 dead

CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - Gunfire tore through a quiet neighborhood in Coral Gables, leaving one person dead in what authorities described as a shooting involving agents with the Department of Homeland Security.

Agencies at the federal, state and local levels, including Miami-Dade Police and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, responded to the scene near South Alhambra Circle and Cecilia Avenue, Friday afternoon.

“It’s scary, genuinely, like, I’ve never seen more police than I have before now,” said an area resident.

According to Homeland Security officials, a subject pulled out a weapon to agents who were in the neighborhood conducting an investigation.

“During a large-scale financial investigation, an individual brandished a weapon at special agents with Homeland Security Investigations,” said Homeland Security Special Agent Anthony Salisbury. “As a result, agents fired at the suspect.”

One person was killed.

Aerial footage of the scene showed a yellow tarp inside a bullet-riddled gray Chrysler Voyager minivan, numerous police units and yellow crime tape.

The firearm that was taken out was recovered at the scene.

We are at the scene of a fatal police involved shooting in Coral Gables. We’re at Alhambra and Cecilia, just to the south of the activity. One person is dead, there’s a shot up vehicle and the FDLE is here. @wsvn #7News pic.twitter.com/UJZwJ2ODTj — Sheldon Fox-7 News (@fox_sheldon) February 12, 2021

The FDLE has been brought in to lead the investigation into the shooting.

Coral Gables Police officers were not involved in the shooting but responded to the scene to assist.

When asked whether or not someone is one the run in connection to the incident, Coral Gables Police Assistant Chief Hajir Nuriddin replied, “All individuals that are involved are in custody.”

Officials said an unspecified number of agents were treated at a local hospital for injuries that were not life-threatening.

When asked whether or not they were shot, Salisbury said, “I can’t make any further comments about that at this time.”

Neighbors were shocked to find multiple police vehicles and MDPD’s mobile command unit near their homes.

“It’s kind of off-putting, like, thinking that my neighborhood isn’t that safe, you know? It’s not a comforting thought,” said the area resident.

The scene remained active as of 10 p.m.

Authorities continue to investigate.

