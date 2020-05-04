FDLE investigates fatal police-involved shooting in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - An armed man has died after a police-involved shooting in Fort Lauderdale.

Fort Lauderdale Police officers responded to a disturbance call at a shopping plaza along A1A and Northeast 40th Street just after 9 p.m., Sunday.

Responding officers locating a man armed with a gun and a police-involved shooting occurred, officials said.

“Two cops pulled up at first, told the two men to disperse,” said witness James Clark. “The man was acting erratic. One guy left. The other guy stood here, kept putting his hands up. Police told him to freeze, he didn’t. Police drew their firearms and they shot him.”

It is unclear how many officers fired shots at the man.

A 7News viewer recorded cellphone video of a heavy police presence at the plaza and yellow caution tape blocking off the area.

The man was transported to Broward Health Medical Center where he was pronounced deceased.

No officers were injured in the shooting.

The following morning, several storefront windowpanes could be seen with apparent bullet holes, while others were left completely shattered.

Several evidence marks could also be seen at the plaza.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement continues to investigate the shooting.

