MARGATE, FLA. (WSVN) - An investigation is now underway after a police-involved shooting in Margate.

Police responded to reports of someone pointing a gun at people near Northwest First Street and Rock Island Road, at approximately 12:46 p.m., Sunday.

When officers arrived on the scene, they saw Jose Antonio Suarez, 82, waving a firearm and firing rounds into the ground.

After being instructed to drop his weapon several times, an officer was forced to discharge his weapon.

“He had on a shirt, and he had the gun waving like this,” said witness Leela Roopnarine. “All the police officers from Margate, everyone was there. It was like a standoff, and they told him to drop the gun. He would not drop it. They tell him several times, screaming, ‘Drop the gun,’ and he would not drop the gun. He crossed over and one of the officer go to the side and like a two shot, pop! Pop! He just dropped.”

“I was at the pool and just lounging, and all of a sudden, I hear three big loud gunshots,” said neighbor Luanne Cosgrove. “I said, ‘I think something happened,’ and we heard all the sirens and the ambulance and fire trucks, and it’s just a sad thing to hear.”

No officers or civilians were injured.

Suarez was pronounced dead on the scene.

His body could be seen covered by a yellow tarp.

“The officer that discharged their weapon has been placed on administrative leave,” according to police.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is now leading the investigation.

