MARGATE, FLA. (WSVN) - An investigation is now underway after a police-involved shooting in Margate.

The shooting took place near Northwest First Street and Rock Island Road, Sunday afternoon.

“He had on a shirt, and he had the gun waving like this,” said witness Leela Roopnarine. “All the police officers from Margate, everyone was there. It was like a standoff, and they told him to drop the gun. He would not drop it. They tell him several times, screaming, ‘Drop the gun,’ and he would not drop the gun. He crossed over and one of the officer go to the side and like a two shot, pop! Pop! He just dropped.”

“I was at the pool and just lounging, and all of a sudden, I hear three big loud gunshots,” said neighbor Luanne Cosgrove. “I said, ‘I think something happened,’ and we heard all the sirens and the ambulance and fire trucks, and it’s just a sad thing to hear.”

The body of the deceased could be seen covered by a yellow tarp.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is now leading the investigation.

