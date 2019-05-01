FDLE investigates after officer shoots man who allegedly stabbed wife to death

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating after a Miami-Dade Police officer shot a man who allegedly killed his wife.

The officer responded to a call about a domestic situation at a home on the 3200 block of Southwest 154th Court just after 7 a.m., Wednesday.

One woman was pronounced dead on scene, who officials said was stabbed to death by her husband.

The man was allegedly still armed when the officer confronted him.

The officer said he was forced to fire shots towards the man.

He administered CPR but the man was pronounced dead.

7SkyForce HD flew over the scene where Miami-Dade police vehicles could be seen lining the streets of the neighborhood.

There were two additional people in the home, one adult male and one juvenile boy.

It is unknown if they were injured in the situation.

MDPD is currently investigating the homicide while FDLE is investigating the shooting involving the officer.

