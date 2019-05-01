FDLE investigates after officer fatally shoots man who allegedly killed wife in SW Miami-Dade

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating after a Miami-Dade Police officer shot and killed a man suspected of taking the life of his wife.

The officer responded to a call about a domestic situation at a home on the 3200 block of Southwest 154th Court just after 7 a.m., Wednesday.

When entering the home, the officer found the woman dead on the scene.

The officer then encountered a man who was armed with a knife and fired shots towards the man.

He administered CPR, but the man was pronounced dead.

7SkyForce HD flew over the scene where Miami-Dade Police vehicles could be seen lining the streets of the neighborhood.

There were two additional people in the home, one adult male and one juvenile boy.

It remains unknown if they were injured in the situation.

MDPD is currently investigating the homicide while FDLE is investigating the shooting involving the officer.

