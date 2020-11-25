FDLE expands criminal investigation into Sheriff Tony

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is expanding its criminal investigation into Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony.

Court documents filed on Tuesday detail that the FDLE is including in their probe whether Tony lied to cover up he’s a convicted felon.

The lawsuit, brought forth by four individuals, including losing sheriff race candidates, states that on applications Tony declared under oath that he never had a criminal record concealed or expunged.

The lawsuit claims Tony is a convicted felon — a status under Florida’s Constitution that would disqualify him from holding public office.

The expanded investigation stems from a report disclosing Tony shot and killed a man when he was 14 years old.

Tony has publicly said that incident was in self-defense.

He was later found not guilty after a witness testimony.

The sheriff has not yet publicly addressed the new accusations brought forth.

