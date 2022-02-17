PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - A 2-year-old girl was left alone and scared inside her daycare in Plantation.

Stephanie Martinez, the child’s mother, said the daycare left her daughter in danger at the KinderCare Learning Center along West Sunrise Boulevard, Wednesday.

“I’m freaking out on 911, police show up, they had to call fire rescue because none of the emergency numbers were working for them,” she said. “They’re strict. They literally call and ask for permission to see if, you know, ‘Who’s picking your daughter up today? Somebody’s here to pick her up,’ so I got no call.”

Neither did any of the child’s additional emergency contacts, including her aunt.

“My first thought was that somebody picked her up,” said Samantha Scaramellino. “You don’t think that she’s left here.”

Martinez did all she could to find her child.

“I started banging on every door to see if she was in there, and nothing, there was nothing,” Martinez said. “Finally, I heard something.”

What she heard inside was little Anna. Anna was peering through the window of a dark classroom.

“She managed to push a chair next to the door to stand on it and call for my name,” Martinez said.

Pictures showed fire rescue crews and police arriving at the daycare to free the toddler.

“They have so many kids in there,” Martinez said. “This could have happened to any one of them.”

7News spoke with several parents who said they’ve had a good experience at KinderCare.

“I haven’t had any issues whatsoever,” said Makarena Napoleon.

One parent just enrolled her child before learning of the incident.

“I’m definitely gonna have a conversation with the school,” she said.

School officials told Martinez the incident happened due to short staffing.

“Everyone’s short-staffed, but that’s not an excuse,” Martinez said.

She is now rethinking her child’s care before leaving her in the hands of someone else.

“I trusted them,” Martinez said.

KinderCare operates about 1,500 childcare centers across 40 states.

They released a statement that read in part: “At KinderCare, nothing is more important to us than the safety of the children in our care. While we’re thankful the child was quickly found and was safe, the incident should not have happened… We’ll also take immediate steps to ensure this kind of thing never happens again.”

Action has been taken against the two staff members who were working on the night of the incident.

One has been terminated.

The Florida Department of Children and Families has also launched an investigation.

