(WSVN) - Following Thursday’s fatal fall at Icon Park in Orlando, the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services has released new information concerning the ride.

The documents released related to their initial investigation shows 14-year-old Tyre Sampson exceeded the ride’s weight restrictions.

According to the ride’s operations manual, the maximum weight restriction is 286 pounds.

The teen was stood six feet, five inches and weighed 340 pounds.

The attraction has remained closed since the incident.

