FBI warns Florida residents of blackmail scam involving adultery

(WSVN) - The FBI’s Jacksonville Division issued a warning for a new blackmail scam that scares Floridians into sending money.

According to a Jacksonville FBI’s news release, the scam begins with an anonymous letter sent to residents, claiming they have evidence of the recipients adulterous acts. Jacksonville FBI then said the scammer will threaten to reveal the information to the recipient’s spouse, family and friends.

The scammer uses the threat to demand payments in exchange for secrecy, Jacksonville FBI said.

FBI Ocala has reportedly received several reports of this blackmail scam, as well.

If you have been victimized by this blackmail scam, contact the FBI at www.ic3.gov.

