FBI: ‘Stopwatch bandit’ targeted 2 Miami-Dade banks in 1 hour

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Federal authorities are seeking the public’s help in their search for a bank robber who adopted a unique approach when he targeted two Miami-Dade banks in just under an hour.

The FBI released surveillance stills of the subject who, they said, showed a stopwatch app on his cellphone to employees during Thursday morning’s robberies.

Officials said the first robbery took place at the TD Bank near Red Road and Northwest 163rd Street in Miami Lakes, just before 9:30 a.m., Monday.

Just before 10:15 a.m., investigators said, the subject entered the Chase branch in the area of Northwest Second Avenue and 199th Street in Miami Gardens.

7Skyforce HD hovered above the scene as Miami Gardens Police units surrounded the bank.

In both incidents, officials said, the robber showed tellers the stopwatch app that appeared to be counting down, then fled with an undisclosed sum of cash.

There were customers in both banks at the time, but no one was hurt.

If you have any information on these robberies, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.