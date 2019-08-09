FBI: Serial bank robber arrested in Opa-locka

OPA-LOCKA, FLA. (WSVN) - FBI officials say the man behind two bank robberies in Broward County is in custody.

Eric Roberts, 30, was arrested in Opa-locka on Thursday afternoon and is now facing federal charges.

Officials said he robbed a BB&T bank in the area of South 29th Terrace and 24th Avenue in Hollywood on Tuesday.

The next day, Roberts allegedly robbed a Citibank located near Northeast 199th Street and Biscayne Boulevard in Aventura.

Several agencies are still investigating the robberies.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.