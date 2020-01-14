FBI seeks information in fatal shooting of man during Cutler Bay home invasion

CUTLER BAY, FLA. (WSVN) - The FBI is asking for members of the public to come forward if they have any information that can help in their investigation of a home invasion in Cutler Bay that left one man dead.

Newly released surveillance video shows the moments leading up to the tragic incident that unfolded at a home in the area of Southwest 222nd Street and 99th Avenue on Nov. 5.

At approximately 11:12 p.m., a Dodge Ram van could be seen parked in the driveway outside 31-year-old Daniel Macko’s home.

He was home with his wife and an acquaintance at the time. FBI officials said his wife left the house to run an errand.

Cameras captured the moment she returned home and was ambushed by several subjects who emerged from the van.

Officials said after Macko was alerted by the commotion outside, he opened the front door, and that is when the subjects could be seen attacking him and forcing their way inside the home.

Federal authorities said the subjects ransacked the house looking for something. During the home invasion, Macko was shot several times.

According to the acquaintance, the intruders fled the scene after announcing “it” had been found. What was taken from the home remains unknown.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue pronounced Macko dead at the scene.

His wife and the acquaintance were not injured during the incident.

The Miami-Dade Police Department and the FBI continue to investigate.

If you have any information on this fatal home invasion, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.