FBI seeking help identifying Pembroke Park bank robber

HALLANDALE BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Federal authorities are asking for the public’s help in identifying a robber who targeted a Pembroke Park bank.

The crook walked into the Wells Fargo bank, located in the area of West Hallandale Beach Boulevard and Bryan Road, just before 4:30 p.m., Wednesday.

FBI investigators said the robber demanded money from a teller while there were other customers in the bank.

There were no injuries reported.

The amount of money taken remains undisclosed.

The brazen bank robber was last seen wearing a dark blue long-sleeve shirt and has black hair.

If you have any information on this bank robbery, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

