FBI seek public’s help to find crook who targeted Pompano Beach Chase bank

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The FBI is asking for the public’s help in finding a robber who targeted a Pompano Beach Chase bank.

Officials said the woman walked into the bank located on the 100 block of South Pompano Parkway, just after 1:30 p.m., Saturday.

She demanded money from an employee and fled the scene in a getaway car with an undisclosed amount of cash.

There were no injuries reported.

If you have any information on this bank robbery, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.