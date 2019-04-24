FBI seek public’s help to find bank robber who targeted Fort Lauderdale BB&T

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Federal authorities are seeking the public’s help in locating a bank robber who targeted a Fort Lauderdale BB&T.

The man entered the bank located on the 6400 block of North Federal Highway just before 8 a.m. Wednesday.

According to authorities, after the man entered the bank, he displayed a weapon and demanded a bank employee to hand over money.

There were no injuries reported.

It remains unknown how much money the robber got away with.

FBI officials believe the man had an accomplice.

If you have any information on this bank robbery, call the FBI at 754-703-2000 or Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

