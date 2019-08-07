FBI searching for ‘tie-dye bandit’ in connection to Broward bank robberies

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Federal authorities are seeking the public’s help in their search for a bank bandit in South Florida.

Investigators have dubbed the man they’re looking for the “tie-dyed bandit,” and they believe he’s behind at least four robberies at banks across Broward County in the last four months.

Surveillance video shows the man authorities believe is the crook setting off pink dye out of his getaway car.

The car is a four-door Toyota Corolla with some damage to the right rear bumper.

The FBI is offering an award of up to $10,000 for any information leading to the robber’s identity.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, you can call the FBI at 754-703-2000 or Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward.

