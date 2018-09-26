SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Federal authorities are seeking the public’s help in locating a man who robbed a bank in Southwest Miami-Dade.

The FBI released surveillance stills of the subject who, they said, walked into the Chase branch near Southwest 122nd Avenue and Coral Way, just before 2 p.m., Wednesday.

Officials said the robber demanded money from an employee and took off with an undisclosed sum of cash.

There were customers inside the bank at the time, but no one was hurt.

If you have any information on this bank robbery, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

