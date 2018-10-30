SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - Federal authorities are searching for a man who robbed a bank in Sunrise.

The FBI released a still photograph of the subject, seen wearing a light turquoise polo shirt and green baseball cap, inside the Wells Fargo branch near Everglades Parkway and Weston Road, just after 12:20 p.m., Tuesday.

Officials said the robber entered the bank and demanded money from an employee before taking off with an undisclosed sum of cash.

There were customers inside the bank at the time, but no one was hurt.

Investigators do not believe this is the same man who robbed a Chase branch in Weston about a half hour later.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

