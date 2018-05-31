FBI searching for Southwest Miami-Dade bank robber

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - The FBI has released images from a bank robbery in Southwest Miami-Dade.

Surveillance photos show the subject, clad in a mask, sunglasses and hoodie, demanding money from a teller, Thursday, at around 10:45 a.m.

The robbery took place at a TD Bank, located near Southwest 40th Street and 112th Avenue.

If you have any information on this bank robbery, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

