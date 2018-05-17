FBI searching for serial bank robber in Miami-Dade

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - The FBI is searching for a bank robber who hit two banks in Northwest Miami-Dade in one day.

An individual walked into a Bank of America Thursday morning and then a Wells Fargo, a few hours later, demanding money from bank employees, officials said.

The first robbery took place at approximately 10:56 a.m. at the Bank of America located at 1313 NW 36th St., in Miami.

At 12:27 p.m., the same suspect was photographed at the Wells Fargo located at 4299 NW 36th St., in Miami Springs.

The FBI did not disclose how much money was taken at either banks.

If anyone has information as to the identity of this bank robber, they are urged to call the FBI at 754-703-2000 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

