FBI searching for serial bank robber in Broward County

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Federal authorities are asking for the public’s help in locating a man who allegedly robbed two Broward County banks.

FBI officials said 21-year-old Dijon Hudson is the man behind the robberies, both taking place in July.

The first robbery occurred on July 22 at a Popular Bank, located in the area of West Oakland Park Boulevard and Northwest 84th Avenue, in Sunrise.

Hudson is believed to have robbed a Synovus Bank, located near Southeast Seventh Street and Federal Highway in Fort Lauderdale, just three days later.

He is considered to be armed and dangerous.

The FBI is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to Hudson’s arrest and conviction.

If you have any information on Hudson’s whereabouts, call the FBI at 754-703-2000.

