FBI searching for robber who targeted Miami bank

MIAMI (WSVN) - Federal agents have released photos of a man who, they said, robbed a TD Bank in Miami.

The crook walked into the bank, located at 1003 Brickell Ave., at approximately 11:20 a.m., Saturday.

FBI officials said he demanded money from an employee and fled the scene.

The amount of money taken remains undisclosed.

No injuries were reported.

The crook was last seen wearing a graphic long-sleeved shirt and a black baseball cap. He was also seen carrying a gray backpack.

If you have any information on this TD Bank robbery, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

