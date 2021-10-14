HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - FBI agents are searching for a robber who targeted a Hialeah bank.

The man disguised himself using a face mask and a hat, but a surveillance camera caught him in the act as he demanded money from a teller, Monday morning.

FBI officials said he robbed the Chase bank branch along Northwest 67th Avenue shortly after it opened.

No employees or customers were hurt.

