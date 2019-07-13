FBI searching for robber who targeted Brickell Chase bank

MIAMI (WSVN) - Federal authorities are searching for a man who, they said, robbed a Chase bank in Miami’s Brickell section.

According to the FBI, the subject entered the branch, located in the area of Southwest Eighth Street and First Avenue, just before 1 p.m., Saturday.

Investigators said the robber demanded money from a cashier and took off on foot with an undisclosed sum of cash.

There were no customers inside the bank at the time.

If you have any information on this robbery, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

