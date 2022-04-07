PALMETTO BAY, Fla. (WSVN)- The FBI is searching for a suspect accused of robbing a bank in Palmetto Bay.

The Bureau released a photo of a bank robbery that took place on April 1 at a Space Coast Credit Union at 13793 S. Dixie Highway.

The suspect entered the bank and demanded money from an employee. No injuries were reported.

If you have any information, please call 1-800-CALL-FBI or go to fbi.gov/tips.

