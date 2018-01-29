FBI searching for repeat bank robber in Hialeah

HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are searching for a repeat robber who officials believe targeted three Hialeah banks.

The FBI released photos of the subject, Monday.

According to authorities, a man in a green shirt and black cap entered the Regions Bank near East Ninth Street and Northeast Sixth Avenue at 11 a.m. The subject demanded money from an employee and ran out.

Officials believe the same man is also involved in two other Hialeah bank robberies.

The first robbery occurred on Jan. 17 at a First Florida Bank branch in the 1300 block of West 49th Street, and the second robbery happened at an Ocean Bank branch, in the 1800 block of West Fourth Avenue, Jan. 26.

If you have any information on these robberies, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

