FBI searching for NE Miami-Dade bank robber

NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police and the FBI is searching for a robber who demanded cash at a Northeast Miami-Dade bank.

According to police, the man was caught on camera holding up a TD Bank at 1500 N.E. Miami Gardens Drive, Friday morning.

Officials said the man was wearing a dark blue long-sleeved shirt. He demanded cash from a bank teller before fleeing the scene.

The robbery took place at around 10 a.m.

Police said the robber got away in a Chevy Monte Carlo.

If you have any information on this bank robbery, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

