FBI searching for Miami man connected to 2015 gold truck robbery

MIAMI (WSVN) - Investigators have a new break in the case of a gold truck robbery.

FBI officials are looking for a Miami man, identified as Pedro Santamaria, in connection to the 2015 robbery. They are offering up to $10,000 in reward money for information.

In 2016, officials arrested his alleged co-conspirator, Adalberto Perez, in connection to the armed robbery of the secured tractor-trailer in North Carolina.

It was carrying nearly $5 million worth of gold bars traveling to Boston, Massachusetts.

