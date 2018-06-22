FBI searching for Miami bank robber

MIAMI (WSVN) - The FBI is searching for a bank robber who struck at a Wells Fargo in Miami.

According to investigators, the robber entered the bank at 1051 N.W. 14th St. on Friday, at around 8:40 a.m.

Customers were inside during the robbery, but the FBI said nobody was hurt.

The amount of money stolen remains unknown.

If you have information on this bank robbery, call the FBI at (754) 703-2000 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.