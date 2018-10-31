FBI searching for man who robbed Miami bank

MIAMI (WSVN) - The FBI is searching for a man who robbed a bank in the City of Miami.

The man wore sunglasses and was seen talking on his cellphone when he entered a Chase bank at Northeast 68th Street and Biscayne Boulevard, Tuesday.

The man demanded money from the teller before taking off with an undisclosed amount of cash.

No injuries were reported.

If you have any information on this bank robbery, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

