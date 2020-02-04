FBI searching for crook involved in Chase bank armed robbery

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - The FBI is searching for a man involved in a cash crime.

Surveillance footage caught the crook inside a Chase bank near Southwest 129th Court and 112th Street, Tuesday.

Police said he showed a teller the gun on his hip and demanded money before taking off.

It remains unclear how much, if any, money was taken.

If you have any information on this bank robbery, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.