DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Federal authorities are seeking the public’s help in locating a sharp-dressed repeat bank robber.

The FBI released a photo of the so-called “business bandit,” who got the moniker for his professional attire.

Agents said the subject held up a BB&T branch near South Military Trail in Deerfield Beach, last month.

Investigators said he has robbed as many as 10 banks since 2015.

If you have any information, call the FBI at 754-703-2000. The reward for the right tip is now up to $25,000.

