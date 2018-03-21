FBI searches home of man with ties to accused Parkland shooter

TALLAHASSEE, FLA. (WSVN) - Tallahassee Police confirms the FBI is searching the home of a man who may have ties to accused Parkland shooter Nikolas Cruz.

Agents responded to the home of 22-year-old Jordan Jereb. Jereb is the self-proclaimed leader of the white nationalist militia Republic of Florida.

Jereb originally said he did not know Cruz personally and that “he acted on his own behalf” and is “solely responsible for what he just did.”

Cruz participated in paramilitary drills with the group in Tallahassee.

