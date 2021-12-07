NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - The FBI is searching for a man who robbed a TD Bank in Northeast Miami-Dade.

The man is said to have entered the bank at 1500 NE Miami Gardens Dr. just after 4:30 p.m., Monday, and demanded money from an employee.

It remains unclear how much, if any, money was taken.

Anyone with information on the man’s identity is asked to call the FBI.

