FBI searching for robber who targeted 2 Miramar credit unions

MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - Federal authorities are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who robbed two credit unions in Miramar just minutes apart.

Officials said the man first walked into a Tropical Financial Credit Union located along Miramar Parkway and Corporate Way at approximately 11:15 a.m., Friday.

He made his way to the counter, approached the teller and demanded money.

The man fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of cash.

There were no injuries reported.

The robber continued on to a nearby Space Coast Credit Union, located along Southwest 81st Avenue and Miramar Boulevard at around 11:30 a.m.

Officials said he approached the teller at the counter and demanded money.

No injuries were reported from the second robbery and the amount of money taken remains undisclosed.

The FBI released pictures of the man at both robbery locations, hoping members of the public will come forward with information that could lead to his arrest.

The man is described as having white beard stubble and was last seen wearing a black hat with a Marlins logo, a blue denim long-sleeved shirt, jeans and Ralph Lauren glasses with “POLO” on the sides.

If you have any information on these credit union robberies, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.