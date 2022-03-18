FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Federal Bureau of Investigation is hoping to cash in on a bank bandit in Fort Lauderdale.

The FBI released surveillance photographs of the bank robbery that took place on Thursday at around 1 p.m. at the Truist Bank branch.

The robber entered the bank and demanded money from an employee.

No one was injured.

Investigators believe this is the same individual who robbed the Bank of America branch in Fort Lauderdale on Tuesday.

